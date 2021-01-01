Trainwreck - Pure Terpene Profile
$337.00MSRP
Origin: Mexican and Thai sativas cross bred with Afghani indicas Major Terpenes: 30.9% Myrcene 14.6% Terpinolene 13.6% Beta-Caryophyllene 12.1% Ocimene 11.1% Alpha-Pinene 3.5% Humulene 3.4% Beta-Pinene 3.0% Alpha-Bisabolol 2.5% Limonene 1.0% Linalool 4.3% Other terpenes Scent: An elegant balance of fresh tropical sweet lime and a deep, spicy pine aroma Available Sizes: 50ml for 337$ 250ml for 1350$
Eybna
Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.
