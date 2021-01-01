 Loading…

Origin: Mexican and Thai sativas cross bred with Afghani indicas Major Terpenes: 30.9% Myrcene 14.6% Terpinolene 13.6% Beta-Caryophyllene 12.1% Ocimene 11.1% Alpha-Pinene 3.5% Humulene 3.4% Beta-Pinene 3.0% Alpha-Bisabolol 2.5% Limonene 1.0% Linalool 4.3% Other terpenes Scent: An elegant balance of fresh tropical sweet lime and a deep, spicy pine aroma Available Sizes: 50ml for 337$ 250ml for 1350$

Eybna is a technology company and a leading terpene manufacturer. Eybna's forward-thinking R&D center aims to contribute to the health of mankind by utilizing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals, with a focus on terpenes. Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide. Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

