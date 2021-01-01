Eyce Silicone Hammer
by Eyce Molds
About this product
A classic recreated to mimic the quintessential silhouette, the hammer head pipe, with a whole new thought focused on exceptional functionality. Design features include a large snap-in glass bowl, hidden jar, and a steel poker all combined with the highest quality platinum cured silicone. This hammer won't only exceed your expectations but will enhance your ceremonial chill sessions.
About this brand
Eyce Molds
