Eyce Mold 2.0

by Eyce Molds

$89.99MSRP

About this product

SMOOTH: Cold smoke, is smooth smoke. Our silicone mold creates an all ice chamber that cools smoke to an astonishing -3 degrees Celsius. FUNCTIONAL: Designed by computer hardware engineers, Eyce 2.0 is much more than a novelty, it is a functional revolution. LEGIT: Eyce combines the benefits of glass, silicone, and plastic, to invent an original way to smoke. Our technology has been available to consumers for over 4 years. Eyce 2.0 Includes Heavy Duty Platinum-Cured Silicone Mold Core Pin Stand with built in finger grip Mouth Piece Air Tight Grommet Diffused Down Stem Silicone Plug Detailed 6 Page User Manual Compatible with any 9mm or 10mm slide (slide not included)

About this brand

Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. The products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips!"

