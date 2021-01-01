About this product

SMOOTH: Cold smoke, is smooth smoke. Our silicone mold creates an all ice chamber that cools smoke to an astonishing -3 degrees Celsius. FUNCTIONAL: Designed by computer hardware engineers, Eyce 2.0 is much more than a novelty, it is a functional revolution. LEGIT: Eyce combines the benefits of glass, silicone, and plastic, to invent an original way to smoke. Our technology has been available to consumers for over 4 years. Eyce 2.0 Includes Heavy Duty Platinum-Cured Silicone Mold Core Pin Stand with built in finger grip Mouth Piece Air Tight Grommet Diffused Down Stem Silicone Plug Detailed 6 Page User Manual Compatible with any 9mm or 10mm slide (slide not included)