Eyce Silicone Shorty

by Eyce Molds

$10.99MSRP

About this product

Tiny, cool, perfect. The Eyce Shorty is the unbreakable one hitter you've been looking for. With our proprietary snap-in glass bowl design, the bowl can be easily removed for cleaning or converted to a honey straw by swapping the bowl with our new Titanium Nozzle. The Shorty is compact and of course, backed by our industry leading Lifetime Warranty.

About this brand

Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. The products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips!"

