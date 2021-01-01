About this product

Eyce fans have long awaited for the release of an infamous "Nectar Collector." The day has finally come. Our Collector is the ultimate tool for the connoisseur. The look of this new product is unique, the function is unmatched, and the special features such as the built-in storage container and heat shield are the first of their kind. The Eyce Collector Includes Platinum Cured Silicone Body Multi Percolating Water Filtration Storage Container (Compatible with Rig II and Hammer) Proprietary GR2 Titanium Nozzle The Titanium Nozzle is compatible with the Eyce Shorty Can be converted for use with dry material with our Shorty Glass Bowl