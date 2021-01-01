 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Eyce Silicone Collector

Eyce Silicone Collector

by Eyce Molds

Write a review
Eyce Molds Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Eyce Silicone Collector
Eyce Molds Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Eyce Silicone Collector

$44.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Eyce fans have long awaited for the release of an infamous "Nectar Collector." The day has finally come. Our Collector is the ultimate tool for the connoisseur. The look of this new product is unique, the function is unmatched, and the special features such as the built-in storage container and heat shield are the first of their kind. The Eyce Collector Includes Platinum Cured Silicone Body Multi Percolating Water Filtration Storage Container (Compatible with Rig II and Hammer) Proprietary GR2 Titanium Nozzle The Titanium Nozzle is compatible with the Eyce Shorty Can be converted for use with dry material with our Shorty Glass Bowl

About this brand

Eyce Molds Logo
Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. The products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips!"

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review