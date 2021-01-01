 Loading…

Eyce Silicone Peak Attachment

by Eyce Molds

$59.99MSRP

Like the Puffco crew, we at Eyce strive to create products for those who don't settle for "good enough," which is why we've teamed up to bring you the Eyce Peak Attachment, made specifically for your Puffco Peak™. Technology meets durability in a new way. The Eyce Peak Attachment allows you to take your Puffco Peak on adventures without the worry of breaking expensive glass. Crafted with platinum cured silicone, our 3 part design integrates water filtration, a snug compatible fit, and the Eyce promise of Durability That Rips™. It'll quickly become your favorite Puffco Peak attachment.

Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. The products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips!"

