Eyce Silicone Mini Beaker
$44.99MSRP
The Eyce Beaker you know and love now has a sidekick. Introducing the Eyce Mini Beaker. The Mini touts all the same platinum cured quality as its big brother but in the convenience of a ready to roll, mini package.
Eyce Molds
Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. The products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips!"
