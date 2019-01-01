About this product

Faded Cannabis Co. Vaporizer Pens are made with 99.6% pure THC distillate and 100% naturally-derived, phenotype-specific terpenes. Faded Cannabis Co. was established with the hopes of providing premium, medical-grade cannabis products for patients seeking real, natural remedies for their ailments. From edibles, to shatter, to vape pens, they’ve perfected their craft in order to provide their customers with only the most potent and pure products. Each Faded Cannabis Vaporizer Pen is housed within a premium 530mAh BBTANK vaporizer unit, containing 0.5mL (500mg THC) of pure distillate. Every BBTANK unit has the option for charging by unscrewing the bottom cap. Ingredients: 99.6% Pure THC Distillate, Naturally Derived Terpenes. NO PG / NO VG / NO Vitamin E-Acetate