 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Disposable Distillate Vape Pen - 0.5g

Disposable Distillate Vape Pen - 0.5g

by Faded Cannabis Company

Write a review
Faded Cannabis Company Concentrates Cartridges Disposable Distillate Vape Pen - 0.5g

About this product

Faded Cannabis Co. Vaporizer Pens are made with 99.6% pure THC distillate and 100% naturally-derived, phenotype-specific terpenes. Faded Cannabis Co. was established with the hopes of providing premium, medical-grade cannabis products for patients seeking real, natural remedies for their ailments. From edibles, to shatter, to vape pens, they’ve perfected their craft in order to provide their customers with only the most potent and pure products. Each Faded Cannabis Vaporizer Pen is housed within a premium 530mAh BBTANK vaporizer unit, containing 0.5mL (500mg THC) of pure distillate. Every BBTANK unit has the option for charging by unscrewing the bottom cap. Ingredients: 99.6% Pure THC Distillate, Naturally Derived Terpenes. NO PG / NO VG / NO Vitamin E-Acetate

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Faded Cannabis Company Logo