Phenotype: Sativa
Strain: Lemon Haze
Taste: Lemon, Citrus & Sweet
Effects: Happy & Uplifting
Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.