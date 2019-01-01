 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Rainbow Sherbet Chews - 180mg (6 Pack)

Rainbow Sherbet Chews - 180mg (6 Pack)

by Faded Cannabis Company

Write a review
Faded Cannabis Company Edibles Candy Rainbow Sherbet Chews - 180mg (6 Pack)

About this product

These colourful candy belts are a fruit-flavoured favourite. Slightly tangy, slightly sweet, and definitely addicting. Taste the rainbow. Ingredients: Sugar, Cannabis THC Extract, Invert Syrup, Corn Starch, Wheat Starch, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Blackcurrant, Carrot) Artificial Colours.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Faded Cannabis Company Logo