 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sour Scout Shatter

Sour Scout Shatter

by Faded Cannabis Company

Write a review
Faded Cannabis Company Concentrates Solvent Sour Scout Shatter

About this product

Phenotype: Hybrid Strain: Sour Scout (Chs x Sd) Taste: Diesel, sweet & pungent Effects: Relaxed & euphoric

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Faded Cannabis Company Logo