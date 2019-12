About this product

Faded Cannabis Co. Tinctures provide quick and easy relief for those in need, whenever they need it. Your health is always Faded Cannabis’ first priority, so they make sure absolutely no fillers or by-products are used when making their proprietary tinctures. Each 20mL bottle is made with nothing but 99.3% pure CBD isolate, 99.8% THC distillate and pure MCT oil derived from organic coconuts.