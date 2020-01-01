 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Farmstead North 40 Blue Cheese
Indica

Farmstead North 40 Blue Cheese

by Farmstead

Write a review
Farmstead Cannabis Flower Farmstead North 40 Blue Cheese

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This classic hybrid delivers high THC without an overwhelming heaviness. Blue Cheese hits the nose with a surprising fruity sweetness and a musky tang that is indicative of its lineage. Light to medium green leaves are flecked with amber pistils and coated in trichomes, making these dense buds sticky and resinous. Cultivar Lineage: Blueberry, UK Cheese

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.

About this brand

Farmstead Logo
Farmstead is proud to bring North 40, Canada’s first licensed micro-cultivator and micro-processor, to the field. It’s high time that Canadian cannabis consumers get the quality bud they deserve in the legal market.