Houndstooth
by Tweed
This classic hybrid delivers high THC without an overwhelming heaviness. Blue Cheese hits the nose with a surprising fruity sweetness and a musky tang that is indicative of its lineage. Light to medium green leaves are flecked with amber pistils and coated in trichomes, making these dense buds sticky and resinous. Cultivar Lineage: Blueberry, UK Cheese
Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.