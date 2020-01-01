 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Farmstead North 40 Green Cush
Sativa

Farmstead North 40 Green Cush

by Farmstead

Write a review
Farmstead Cannabis Flower Farmstead North 40 Green Cush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Previously dubbed “Green Crack” by a hip-hop legend and cannabis connoisseur, North 40 Green Cush is a beloved and potent Sativa. This bud has major bag appeal with pale green to yellow leaves, rust-coloured pistils, and a healthy coating of milky trichomes. The dynamic scent pairs bright citrus with undertones of earth, wood, and a hint of spice. Cultivar Lineage: Skunk #1, Afghani Landrace Indica

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Green Crack

Green Crack
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

Farmstead Logo
Farmstead is proud to bring North 40, Canada’s first licensed micro-cultivator and micro-processor, to the field. It’s high time that Canadian cannabis consumers get the quality bud they deserve in the legal market.