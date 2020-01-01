Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Previously dubbed “Green Crack” by a hip-hop legend and cannabis connoisseur, North 40 Green Cush is a beloved and potent Sativa. This bud has major bag appeal with pale green to yellow leaves, rust-coloured pistils, and a healthy coating of milky trichomes. The dynamic scent pairs bright citrus with undertones of earth, wood, and a hint of spice. Cultivar Lineage: Skunk #1, Afghani Landrace Indica Farmstead North 40 Green Cush pre-rolls are available in the following formats: 3 x 0.3g 4 x 0.5g 1 x 0.7g 1 x 1g
Be the first to review this product.
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.