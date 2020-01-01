Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
Drawing genetics from Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, this cultivar is as sweetly decadent as it's namesake. North 40's IC Cake is mouth-wateringly delicious, with a fragrant, sweet, and smooth aroma thanks in part to it's complex terpene profile, dominant in Limone, farnesene, and caryophyllene. IC Cake's potent hand-trimmed buds are quite literally 'frosted'. Cultivar Lineage: Wedding Cake, Gelato#33 IC Cake Pre-Rolls are available in the following formats: 1 x 0.7g 3 x 0.3g 4 x 0.5g 14 x 0.3g 3 x 0.7g
Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow.