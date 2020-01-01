 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Farmstead North 40 IC Cake Pre-Rolls
Indica

Farmstead North 40 IC Cake Pre-Rolls

by Farmstead

Write a review
Farmstead Cannabis Pre-rolls Farmstead North 40 IC Cake Pre-Rolls
Farmstead Cannabis Pre-rolls Farmstead North 40 IC Cake Pre-Rolls
Farmstead Cannabis Pre-rolls Farmstead North 40 IC Cake Pre-Rolls
Farmstead Cannabis Pre-rolls Farmstead North 40 IC Cake Pre-Rolls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Drawing genetics from Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, this cultivar is as sweetly decadent as it's namesake. North 40's IC Cake is mouth-wateringly delicious, with a fragrant, sweet, and smooth aroma thanks in part to it's complex terpene profile, dominant in Limone, farnesene, and caryophyllene. IC Cake's potent hand-trimmed buds are quite literally 'frosted'. Cultivar Lineage: Wedding Cake, Gelato#33 IC Cake Pre-Rolls are available in the following formats: 1 x 0.7g 3 x 0.3g 4 x 0.5g 14 x 0.3g 3 x 0.7g

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow.

About this brand

Farmstead Logo
Farmstead is proud to bring North 40, Canada’s first licensed micro-cultivator and micro-processor, to the field. It’s high time that Canadian cannabis consumers get the quality bud they deserve in the legal market.