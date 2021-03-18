 Loading…

Verte West Cafe Racer

by Farmstead

Farmstead Cannabis Flower Verte West Cafe Racer

About this product

Descended from the classic cultivars Girl Scout Cookies and Granddaddy Purple, this frosty purple-hued flower is grown with care in the lush Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island, BC. They don't call BC Bud Country for nothing. Cafe Racer is appreciated for its sweetly spiced earthy aroma.

About this brand

Farmstead is proud to bring North 40, Canada’s first licensed micro-cultivator and micro-processor, to the field. It’s high time that Canadian cannabis consumers get the quality bud they deserve in the legal market.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

