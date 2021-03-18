About this product
Descended from the classic cultivars Girl Scout Cookies and Granddaddy Purple, this frosty purple-hued flower is grown with care in the lush Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island, BC. They don't call BC Bud Country for nothing. Cafe Racer is appreciated for its sweetly spiced earthy aroma.
Farmstead is proud to bring North 40, Canada’s first licensed micro-cultivator and micro-processor, to the field. It’s high time that Canadian cannabis consumers get the quality bud they deserve in the legal market.
