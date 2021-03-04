About this product

DESCRIPTION We have created a potent Mexican variety that produces a tropical Sativa high. This variety has a great balance of diverse effects, and will provide an amazing dose of happiness. Crystal Meth is the result of the mixture of a priceless collection of genetics. The key component of this plant is a phenomenal Mexican hybrid that was proudly developed by our research team. This marijuana plant has become the FastBuds flagship strain due to its adaptability that persists from seed to harvest, its generous yield potential of 600 g/m2 (1.3 pounds per light), and the powerful effects that it produces. Taste Flavor is pleasant, pine aroma with hint of nuts - hazelnut. Effect Crystal Meth offers a cheerful and pleasant high that's extremely positive. The effects increase progressively, culminating with a cerebral blow and wobbly legs. An experience like the purest Mexican tequila which has a physical teeter-tottering effect without dizziness. This variety is for those consumers who look for pleasure, mental relaxation and strong emotions. Crystal Meth is a safe window to happiness. Growing It is feminized and autoflowering, with a medium flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks, which makes it the ideal candidate for the novice or expert cultivators who are anxious for a fast, secure, and hassle-free harvest. The plant will be fully mature and ripe in approximately 65 to 70 days. We have achieved an ideal germination and early seedling phase which lasts about five days. Thereafter, this specimen grows in a compact manner. During its first two weeks in flower, the plant is light green, almost yellow, but bit by bit the leaves take the form of a can-can skirt, and they remain compact around the stem which forms a central bud that should grow to 5 cm (2 inches) in diameter. During the fifth week the color show begins; the leaves turn more reddish, like beetroot; the green becomes darker, almost black-purple. Crystal Meth typically grows to a height that of up to 90 cm (35 inches), but can also reach 120 cm (50 inches). For this reason it is recommended that one use a flowerpot of 10 liters (3 gallons). It is suitable both for indoor and outdoor grows. We recommend that you to give each plant enough space to allow for successful development of strong branch growth. Moreover, we also recommend that you fertilize generously, since is a gluttonous plant which loves food and responds well to extra nutrients. You should also take into account that it is pH sensitive, so check and appropriately adjust pH levels often. Due to its mother's genetics, the buds are totally covered in white trichomes during its peak ripeness. It'll be as if the plant is encased in sugar frosting. This is why we named it Crystal Meth. This variety is a class act made by Mother Nature. It is truly impressive. Its resin, abundant and of the finest quality, is defined by its composition: 20% THC and 1% CBD. Its smell during growth is not faint, and for this reason it needs carbon filters. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Hazelnut Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: sativa/indica Genetics: Crystal METH autoflowering Flowering: 8-9 weeks from germination Harvest US: up to 1.3 pounds per light Harvest EU: Indoor 400-600 g/m2; Outdoor 50-300 g/plant Height US: up to 50 inches Height EU: 70 - 120 cm THC: Very high CBD: 1% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/crystal-meth #CrystalMeth #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos