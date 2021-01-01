 Loading…

Sativa

Green Crack

by Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics

$11.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

DESCRIPTION Green Crack is like a turbocharged mango-flavored energy drink. It's a variety of marijuana that will offer you a fruity rush of pure cannabis-generated adrenaline. It's a safe bet that doesn't compromise on quality. It has a reputation as being simply spectacular, given its stellar combination of highly desirable qualities that are much sought after with different marijuana varieties: great overall performance, easy growth, energetic buzz, and exquisite fruity flavor. We are very proud of this variety that is now to be introduced in the European market, and already enjoys a strong following in the US market, especially in California. Taste The flavors that develop are ideal for lovers of fruitiness. Tart citrus predominates, while earthiness with an exotic touch is evident in the aftertaste. with its powerful fruity spiciness and sweet scent of mango, this variety is perfect and enjoyable when used for medicinal use throughout the day. Effect Green Crack really hits you with lots of energy. Its THC content of 20% and low CBD make it an ideal medication for patients who are treating fatigue, stress and depression. Recommended for use during the day. It helps when used as a treatment for patients with chronic fatigue and high levels of stress and depression. It is also indicated for severe cases of Crohn's disease since it reduces nausea and stimulates appetite. Perhaps it's the strain's aromas and terpenes that induce a feeling of wellbeing and enhance vigor and energy. There's no doubt that few strains can match the concentrated energy that's produced by this hybrid. It works on a cerebral level as an elixir for your neurons, inducing an invigorating effect. Growing This strain is sativa / indica hybrid with some Afghan phenotypes. The remaining lineage comes from two genetic lines of sativa / indica type descendants of Skunk # 1 and ruderalis. It is strong, vigorous plant and very productive. As with all our products, it's an easy-to-grow hybrid as well as autoflowering and feminized, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor cultivation. It grows to medium-large size, with a minimum height of 60 cm (2 ft). You will be surprised by its optimal internodal distance. It can be harvest in just 8-9 weeks and has very good yields, almost 650gr/m2 (1.4 pounds per light). Its buds are denser than with average sativas. When in flower it is literally covered with resin and the buds are completely White. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Mango Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: sativa / indica Genetics: GreenCrack autoflowering Flowering: 8 weeks from germination Harvest US: up to 1.4 pounds per light Harvest EU: 500 - 650 gr/m2; 70-300 g/plant Height US: up to 35 inches Height EU: 60-90 cm THC: Very high CBD: 0,7% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/green-crack #GreenCrack #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

About this brand

Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics Logo
In a world of constant progress, here at Fast Buds, we understand it’s important to evolve with the world that is going faster and faster everyday. For this reason we have dedicated over 10 years of hard work on perfecting and refining our autoflowering genetics. After a decade of focusing on producing the highest quality, we believe we’ve created the new standard in autoflowering genetics. Over the years, Fast Buds team have been working hard to create our top shelf strains, and all the hard work has been paying off. We’ve had the opportunity to compete in cannabis cups all over the world, from the USA to South America. We can now say we have award winning autoflowering genetics, having won several cups internationally. From the beginning of our inception, our team has expanded to a large multi-cultural group of professionals, all with a great passion for contributing the best of the best to the cannabis community. With team players from all over the world including the USA, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Chile, and Russia. Represented around the globe, Fast Buds is continuously advancing and growing, and one day we hope to be available to everyone with a love for growing. Enjoy growing faster with Fast Buds!

About this strain

Green Crack

Green Crack
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Green Crack is a potent sativa strain known for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

