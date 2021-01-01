About this product

DESCRIPTION If you need medical cannabis, this is your strain. It's an autoflowering feminized adaptation of Medicine Man aka White Rhino. A successful product of our lab which set the goal of creating a strain that's easy to grow, it matures rapidly, and is especially effective at soothing a range of ailments. In short, it's a variety that is most suitable for those who have been prescribed medical marijuana. It's a hybrid with a good balance of both Indica and Sativa genetics, and is thus advantageous for patients. Its Indica heritage endows is with properties that relieve chronic pain whilst its Sativa heritage contributes to better mental clarity, and helps with combating stress. Taste When smoked it causes a physical buzz. In the mouth there's a very nice pear aftertaste . And gradually the buzz is triggered - it's like a large dose of narcotics, giving a muscle relaxant effect. Effect From a medical perspective, Rhino Ryder is especially useful for muscle problems; spasms, fibromyalgia, cramps; and all manner of conditions that cause physical pain. It is also a good ally during bedtime since it has a calming effect. Its smoke also has a strong, pungent quality that eliminates anxiety and stress with force. Growing As a plant it is so perfectly easy to grow that you'll forget that you have it until harvest. It is pest and drought resistant, and does not need too much fertilizer. A great feature is that it doesn't grow too tall, reaching a maximum height of 100 cm (3.2 ft.). Observe how this great plant spreads her large leaves and builds powerful, thick stems. The compact, white crystal-coated buds are round and very dense, and the cola will be rock hard. Its yield and quick growth benefit the grower. At about 10 weeks or so it will be ready for harvest, yielding 350 grams per plant (12.3 oz.). Amazing! From the fifth week, it begins exuding a skunky aroma, with sweet nuances, and the buds begin to get compact as they fill in with abundant resin. They'll look like white horns. It has a very high CBD content of 1.2% and a stellar THC content of 20% THC. This plant is like a medical kit. Without a doubt, it's a pleasant, medically effective strain that can be grown anywhere. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Сinnamon Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: sativa/indica Genetics: Rhino Ryder autoflowering Flowering: 9 weeks from germination Harvest US: up to 1.4 pounds per light Harvest EU: 450-650 g/m2 50-350 g/plant Height US: up to 40 inches Height EU: 60-100 cm THC: Very high CBD: 1.2% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/rhino-ryder #RhinoRyder #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos