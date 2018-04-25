 Loading…

Sativa

Tangie'Matic

by Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics

4.01
$11.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

DESCRIPTION Tangie'matic is the creation resulting from our latest research , where we have used the best Autoflowering varieties of the latest generation . This is how, as autoflowering, this variety comes to develop very high levels of THC. Although usually the average level is between 21 to 22 % THC , in some cases we have detected levels of up to 23 %. We got the Tangie clone at the event in San Bernardino in California. By turning it into one of our autoflowers , the result was a hybrid with clear predominance of Sativa , although some individuals may appreciate nuances of their more indica parents. You should consider this variety especially if you suffer from migraines , anxiety , depression, chronic stress or loss of appetite. It is a particularly good option for those who medicate in the morning. Taste This variety has a strong citrus scent , refreshing and fruity , and tangerine flavor with spicy notes. Effect After testing this variety , you will feel its “high” effect, typical of sativas , which gradually will become a "body Stone" . This is one of the most interesting varieties of our catalog ; perfect for the most creative people as it has a sativa dominance , which will flow your imagination ! About 30 minutes after trying it , you 'll notice yourself much more creative and stress relieved. And, without going any further, it gives you a good shot of energy! Its effect could be described as lucid and uplifting. It is highly recommended for both day use, and to take it at night; but be careful! If you are not very used to it, its high levels of THC can make you a misplay! Growing This wonderful variety is easy to grow , the most important thing is not to stress her throughout its cycle, but especially in the growing season . When the flowering phase begins , you can see how their aromatic buds begin to gain weight dramatically. The production of this variety is impressive and will comercial growers will love it. The only downside is that we do not recommend it for the " microgrowing " or " stealth growing" because of its large size. For best results outdoors , you should use pots up to 11-13 gallons ( 40-50 liters ) so that this monster has enough space to show its full potential and grow up to 150cm tall! You will have to try not to stress her with training, to achieve maximum performance. If you provide a good care , love and affection , this plant will thank you with a huge production of resinous buds with unforgettable aromas. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Mandarin Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: sativa dominant autoflowering Genetics: Tangie autoflowering Flowering: 9 week from germination Harvest US: up to 1.4 pounds per light Harvest EU: 450-650 g/m2 50-350 g/plant Height US: up to 45 inches Height EU: 80 - 130cm THC: Very high CBD: 0.9% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/tangiematic #TangieMatic #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

About this brand

Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics Logo
In a world of constant progress, here at Fast Buds, we understand it’s important to evolve with the world that is going faster and faster everyday. For this reason we have dedicated over 10 years of hard work on perfecting and refining our autoflowering genetics. After a decade of focusing on producing the highest quality, we believe we’ve created the new standard in autoflowering genetics. Over the years, Fast Buds team have been working hard to create our top shelf strains, and all the hard work has been paying off. We’ve had the opportunity to compete in cannabis cups all over the world, from the USA to South America. We can now say we have award winning autoflowering genetics, having won several cups internationally. From the beginning of our inception, our team has expanded to a large multi-cultural group of professionals, all with a great passion for contributing the best of the best to the cannabis community. With team players from all over the world including the USA, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Chile, and Russia. Represented around the globe, Fast Buds is continuously advancing and growing, and one day we hope to be available to everyone with a love for growing. Enjoy growing faster with Fast Buds!

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

1 customer review

4.01

Wed Apr 25 2018
a........n
Strobg citrus flavour. More soon....
1 person found this helpful