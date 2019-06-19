 Loading…

Made in America Hand Pipe Mystery Box

by Fat Ass Glass Company

Made in America Hand Pipe Mystery Box

About this product

PAYMENT PLANS AVAILABLE CHECK FATASSGLASS.COM The Made in America Hand Pipe Mystery Box includes a handblown glass pipe that was 100% Made in the USA! We feature different top artists to provide you with the best glass at the best price. Perfect for collectors or someone looking to start their glass art collection. We’ll let you know exactly who the artist is and where your pipe was made! All pipes retail value is over $24.99. Get the most out of your money with Fat Ass Glass Mystery Boxes! FEATURES Borosilicate Glass

About this brand

Founded in 2015, Fat Ass Glass brought forth, upon this continent, a new company, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all bongs are NOT created equal. At Fat Ass Glass Company we pledge to provide the finest quality bongs, pipes, vaporizers, and other smoking accessories at the LOWEST possible price! We are focused on delivering extraordinary customer service and an extraordinary shopping experience. We 100% stand behind all our hand selected products and gear. Designed for smokers, by smokers. Our goal is to make you a satisfied customer for life! Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or comments. Make sure to follow us on social media to stay up to date with our latest sales and products. Welcome to your new favorite Online Smoke Shop!

17 customer reviews

5.017

Wed Jun 19 2019
T........0
excellent bowl
Mon Jun 10 2019
d........0
Love helix great company and glass
Sun Jun 09 2019
t........1
Helix is unmatched when it comes to bowl function so nice