$0.99 Daily Dabbers Club

by Fat Ass Glass Company

5.014
$29.70MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Enjoy 10% OFF Your Order With Discount Code "leafly" at Checkout! PAYMENT PLANS AVAILABLE CHECK FATASSGLASS.COM SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE For just $29.70 a month or ($0.99 a day) we send you a monthly dabbers care package. How it works: Choose your joint size, subscribe, and save! Once a month we’ll automatically send out a care package including items such as but not limited to: Quartz Bangers, Dabbers, Carb Caps, Q-tips, Quarts Pearls, Alcohol Wipes, Silicone Jars, Dab Pads, & more. (items may vary) Enjoy a fresh nail each month to enhance your overall smoking experience! Free Shipping in the USA

Founded in 2015, Fat Ass Glass brought forth, upon this continent, a new company, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all bongs are NOT created equal. At Fat Ass Glass Company we pledge to provide the finest quality bongs, pipes, vaporizers, and other smoking accessories at the LOWEST possible price! We are focused on delivering extraordinary customer service and an extraordinary shopping experience. We 100% stand behind all our hand selected products and gear. Designed for smokers, by smokers. Our goal is to make you a satisfied customer for life! Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or comments. Make sure to follow us on social media to stay up to date with our latest sales and products. Welcome to your new favorite Online Smoke Shop!

14 customer reviews

5.014

Sun Oct 20 2019
e........4
The first box I got was excellent easily over $100 in value WOW thanks guys great quality great selection cant wait for next month!
Wed Jun 19 2019
T........0
Excellent stuff in the boxes
Mon Jun 10 2019
d........0
Good contents I recommend