Level 2 Dry Herb Mystery Box
by Fat Ass Glass CompanySkip to Reviews
$24.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
PAYMENT PLANS AVAILABLE CHECK FATASSGLASS.COM Perfect for smokers looking to add some bad ass gear to their collection! With the mixed box you are getting the best of both worlds. Including both Dab Rig Items and Dry Herb Items! Dedicated to making the “Mystery Box” the best value to price ratio we can offer, we guarantee that each box is loaded with content valued to equal or higher than what you’re paying. May Include: bongs rolling tray grinders papers pipes chillums bubblers oil rig dabber carb caps quartz banger ceramic nail silicone jar dab mat drop down reclaim catcher & more