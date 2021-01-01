Go Chill Afghan Kush 3x0.5g Pre-Rolls
About this product
Go Chill Afghan Kush is an Indica dominant strain that originated from the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The flavour is reminiscent of a forest clearing filled with wildflowers, with a woody, earthy and sweet floral scent. The plants develop large, sticky, and blunt-topped buds.
About this brand
FIGR
About this strain
Afghan Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.
