 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Go Chill Afghan Kush Master Pod
Indica

Go Chill Afghan Kush Master Pod

by FIGR

Write a review
FIGR Concentrates Cartridges Go Chill Afghan Kush Master Pod

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Floral aromas with hints of lavender and rose give way to a sweet, earthy flavour on the pull. FIGR Master Pods are designed to work only with the FIGR Master Vapourizer. These high-THC pods use a titanium coil and organic cotton wick to deliver the best possible FIGR vaping experience. FIGR Master Pods come in a variety of all-natural flavours to choose from.

About this brand

FIGR Logo
FIGR grows cannabis with character and integrity. Character that was bred through five generations of farming experience and homegrown appreciation for hand-crafted goods.

About this strain

Afghan Kush

Afghan Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review