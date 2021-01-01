 Loading…

Sativa

Go Elevate Kali Mist 3.5G

by FIGR

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Go Elevate Kali Mist is a sativa-dominant strain that boasts a citrusy and earthy flavour profile. The strain originated in the 1990’s by crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids to create a beautifully aromatic strain. This is a favorite amongst our grow team as it fills our grow rooms with its vibrant citrus smell.

About this brand

FIGR grows cannabis with character and integrity. Character that was bred through five generations of farming experience and homegrown appreciation for hand-crafted goods.

About this strain

Kali Mist

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.

