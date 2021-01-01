Go Elevate Kali Mist 3x0.5g Pre-Rolls
About this product
Go Elevate Kali Mist is a Sativa-dominant strain that boasts a citrusy, woody and earthy flavour profile. The strain originated in the 1990’s by crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids to create a beautifully aromatic strain. This is a favorite amongst our grow team as it fills our grow rooms with its vibrant citrus smell.
About this brand
FIGR
About this strain
Kali Mist
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.
