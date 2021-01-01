 Loading…

Go Elevate Mmmosa 510 Cartridge 1G

by FIGR

About this product

Combines all the flavours of a happy hour classic – citrus, lime, and fresh mint. FIGR 510 Cartridges are designed to work with standard 510 threaded batteries. These cartridges utilize a glass chamber and ceramic heating element to produce a high-quality vaping experience. FIGR 510 Cartridges come in a variety of all-natural flavours to choose from.

About this brand

FIGR grows cannabis with character and integrity. Character that was bred through five generations of farming experience and homegrown appreciation for hand-crafted goods.

About this strain

Mimosa

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don't pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.

