Hybrid

Go Play Mandarin Cookies 3x0.5g Pre-Rolls

by FIGR

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Go Play Mandarin Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid with a vibrant, earthy orange flavour that lives up to its name. Its light green buds are dusted with reddish pistils (hairs) and frosty white crystal trichomes.

About this brand

FIGR grows cannabis with character and integrity. Character that was bred through five generations of farming experience and homegrown appreciation for hand-crafted goods.

About this strain

Mandarin Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Mandarin Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.

 

 

