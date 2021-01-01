 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Go Steady Black Cherry Punch 3x0.5g Pre-Rolls
Hybrid

Go Steady Black Cherry Punch 3x0.5g Pre-Rolls

by FIGR

FIGR Cannabis Pre-rolls Go Steady Black Cherry Punch 3x0.5g Pre-Rolls
FIGR Cannabis Pre-rolls Go Steady Black Cherry Punch 3x0.5g Pre-Rolls
FIGR Cannabis Pre-rolls Go Steady Black Cherry Punch 3x0.5g Pre-Rolls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Go Steady Black Cherry Punch is an Indica-dominant hybrid with sweet cherry and citrus flavours. Its deep purple and dark forest green flowers are peppered with fiery orange pistils (hairs), giving this strain a uniquely juicy appearance.

About this brand

FIGR Logo
FIGR grows cannabis with character and integrity. Character that was bred through five generations of farming experience and homegrown appreciation for hand-crafted goods.

About this strain

Black Cherry Punch

Black Cherry Punch
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Black Cherry Punch is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Punch with Black Cherry Pie. This strain produces calming effects that are mentally relaxing, but make you feel physically tingly. Black Cherry Punch is not recommended for consumers with a low THC tolerance, as the potency of this strain generally hovers around 20%. Descending from a dessert strain, you can expect a loud flavor profile full of sweet cherry flavors and floral undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Black Cherry Punch to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress, chronic pain, insomnia and depression. Growers say this strain produces buds that are tall and skinny with light orange hairs that contrast with light green shades. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Black Cherry Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

