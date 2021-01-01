Go Steady Wappa 510 Cartridge 1G
Delicious fruit aromas and flavours reveal notes of juicy mango and passion fruit. FIGR 510 Cartridges are designed to work with standard 510 threaded batteries. These cartridges utilize a glass chamber and ceramic heating element to produce a high-quality vaping experience. FIGR 510 Cartridges come in a variety of all-natural flavours to choose from.
FIGR
Wappa
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.
