Hybrid

Go Steady Wappa 510 Cartridge 1G

by FIGR

FIGR Concentrates Cartridges Go Steady Wappa 510 Cartridge 1G
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Delicious fruit aromas and flavours reveal notes of juicy mango and passion fruit. FIGR 510 Cartridges are designed to work with standard 510 threaded batteries. These cartridges utilize a glass chamber and ceramic heating element to produce a high-quality vaping experience. FIGR 510 Cartridges come in a variety of all-natural flavours to choose from.

About this brand

FIGR Logo
FIGR grows cannabis with character and integrity. Character that was bred through five generations of farming experience and homegrown appreciation for hand-crafted goods.

About this strain

Wappa

Wappa
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.

