Doubee
on November 12th, 2018
Decent strain, potent smell and taste! Gave me a good buzz, lasted a good while for me too.
With aromas of a thick conifer forest and zesty citrus, it appeals to a wide range of users. You can expect a pungent smell upon breaking up the flower. This is shorter, stout plant that produces a dense, heavy flower with a legendary amount of resin. Meaning that the flower will be very sticky and using a grinder is recommended. The flowers are coated in so many “crystals” known as trichomes that some have nicknamed the strain – White Strain. THC 1.13% (Total THC 1.20%) CBD < 0.05% (Total CBD < 0.07%)
on October 19th, 2018
Very weak strain I found. Bought it in legal dispensary and found it was advertised as much better than it was. Being pre-ground without warning was another deal breaker. Might be better with proper advertising and listing in the dispensaries in the future. I feel as if I got ripped off solid with this strain and would not recommend it to anyone.