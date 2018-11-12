 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. No. 10 Artisan Flower

No. 10 Artisan Flower

by FIGR

Skip to Reviews
2.52
FIGR Cannabis Flower No. 10 Artisan Flower

Learn More

About this product

With aromas of a thick conifer forest and zesty citrus, it appeals to a wide range of users. You can expect a pungent smell upon breaking up the flower. This is shorter, stout plant that produces a dense, heavy flower with a legendary amount of resin. Meaning that the flower will be very sticky and using a grinder is recommended. The flowers are coated in so many “crystals” known as trichomes that some have nicknamed the strain – White Strain. THC 1.13% (Total THC 1.20%) CBD < 0.05% (Total CBD < 0.07%)

2 customer reviews

2.52

write a review

Doubee

Decent strain, potent smell and taste! Gave me a good buzz, lasted a good while for me too.

Tempaquet

Very weak strain I found. Bought it in legal dispensary and found it was advertised as much better than it was. Being pre-ground without warning was another deal breaker. Might be better with proper advertising and listing in the dispensaries in the future. I feel as if I got ripped off solid with this strain and would not recommend it to anyone.

About this brand

FIGR Logo
FIGR grows cannabis with character and integrity. Character that was bred through five generations of farming experience and homegrown appreciation for hand-crafted goods.