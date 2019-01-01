About this product

With aromas of a thick conifer forest and zesty citrus, it appeals to a wide range of users. You can expect a pungent smell upon breaking up the flower. This is shorter, stout plant that produces a dense, heavy flower with a legendary amount of resin. Meaning that the flower will be very sticky and using a grinder is recommended. The flowers are coated in so many “crystals” known as trichomes that some have nicknamed the strain – White Strain. THC 1.13% (Total THC 12.0) CBD < 0.05% (Total CBD < 0.07)