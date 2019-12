About this product

Expect an elevated citrus smell once the flower has been broken up. Looking at the flower itself, it is quite dense and assumes a spade-like shape. Amongst the dark green leaves, you’ll find yellow and orange “hairs”, known as pistils. The entire flower is coated in a layer of “crystals” known as trichomes, that give it an almost yellow glow. THC 3.19% (Total THC 16.2%) CBD < 0.05% (Total CBD < 0.07%)