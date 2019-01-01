About this product

The flower has an earthy scent that is amplified upon busting it up. The dense flower varies in shades of green and had orange and red pistils intertwined with the leaves. The whole of the flower is coated is layer of trichomes, giving almost a shimmer under the right light. THC 1.02% (Total THC 7.07%) CBD 0.54% (Total CBD 8.73%)