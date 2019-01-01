About this product
The flower has an earthy scent that is amplified upon busting it up. The dense flower varies in shades of green and had orange and red pistils intertwined with the leaves. The whole of the flower is coated is layer of trichomes, giving almost a shimmer under the right light. THC 1.02% (Total THC 7.07%) CBD 0.54% (Total CBD 8.73%)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
FIGR
FIGR grows cannabis with character and integrity. Character that was bred through five generations of farming experience and homegrown appreciation for hand-crafted goods.