 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Island Sweet Skunk (Rally) Pre-Rolls
Sativa

Island Sweet Skunk (Rally) Pre-Rolls

by Fleurish Cannabis

Write a review
Fleurish Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Island Sweet Skunk (Rally) Pre-Rolls
Fleurish Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Island Sweet Skunk (Rally) Pre-Rolls
Fleurish Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Island Sweet Skunk (Rally) Pre-Rolls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Our Island Sweet Skunk strain was cultivated to provide busy women a little extra boost while helping mute the distractions around and within them. Island Sweet Skunk is a sativa-dominant strain that has a powerful uplifting and motivating effect. It's flavour is both earthy and fruity with a rich grapefruit aroma. The flowers have bright green nuggets, with bright yellow-orange hairs. The dominant terpenes are B-Myrcene, A-Pinene, and D-Limonene. Like all of our pre-rolls and milled flower products, these joints are made with 100% flower and include no trim. Each joint is made with indoor-grown flower, which has been hand-watered, hung to dry, and hand-sorted to ensure its premium quality.

About this brand

Fleurish Cannabis Logo
Fleurish was launched with a focus on celebrating the unique energy and power of women. Our goals have always been to create products that are crafted to enhance their wellbeing, support their businesses, and give back through initiatives rooted in their causes.

About this strain

Island Sweet Skunk

Island Sweet Skunk
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Island Sweet Skunk is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Sweet Pink Grapefruit with Skunk #1. This strain is often enjoyed for its energetic and uplifting effects. Island Sweet Skunk (sometimes known as Sweet Island Skunk) offers a sweet, skunky flavor with undertones of grapefruit. This strain also comes in a CBD variety to help medical marijuana patients treat symptoms associated with chronic anxiety, inflammation and muscle spasms. Growers say Island Sweet Skunk has a flowering time of 7-8 weeks. This strain comes in buds that are green with bright yellow and orange hairs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review