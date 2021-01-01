Island Sweet Skunk (Rally) Pre-Rolls
About this product
Our Island Sweet Skunk strain was cultivated to provide busy women a little extra boost while helping mute the distractions around and within them. Island Sweet Skunk is a sativa-dominant strain that has a powerful uplifting and motivating effect. It's flavour is both earthy and fruity with a rich grapefruit aroma. The flowers have bright green nuggets, with bright yellow-orange hairs. The dominant terpenes are B-Myrcene, A-Pinene, and D-Limonene. Like all of our pre-rolls and milled flower products, these joints are made with 100% flower and include no trim. Each joint is made with indoor-grown flower, which has been hand-watered, hung to dry, and hand-sorted to ensure its premium quality.
About this brand
Fleurish Cannabis
About this strain
Island Sweet Skunk
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Island Sweet Skunk is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Sweet Pink Grapefruit with Skunk #1. This strain is often enjoyed for its energetic and uplifting effects. Island Sweet Skunk (sometimes known as Sweet Island Skunk) offers a sweet, skunky flavor with undertones of grapefruit. This strain also comes in a CBD variety to help medical marijuana patients treat symptoms associated with chronic anxiety, inflammation and muscle spasms. Growers say Island Sweet Skunk has a flowering time of 7-8 weeks. This strain comes in buds that are green with bright yellow and orange hairs.
