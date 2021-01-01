Pink Mango (Social) Pre-Rolls
by Fleurish CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Our Pink Mango was cultivated to help women enhance their connection time and energize their day. Pink Mango (our particular strain from the Mango family) is a sativa-dominant strain with a small amount of CBG, known to produce an uplifting, chatty, and calming effect. It has a sweet & sour and lemon-candy flavour with a luscious citrus aroma. Pink Mango flowers have round dusty nuggets, with long thin light pinkish-amber hairs and a coating of tiny amber crystal trichomes. The dominant terpenes are Terpinolene, C-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Ocimene. Like all of our pre-rolls and milled flower products, these joints are made with 100% flower and include no trim. Each joint is made with indoor-grown flower, which has been hand-watered, hung to dry, and hand-sorted to ensure its premium quality.
About this brand
Fleurish Cannabis
About this strain
Pink Mango
Pink Mango, a 60% sativa-dominant hybrid, is a cross between Blackberry, Blueberry, and Grapefruit. The dense buds are indica in structure with a rosy hue, offering fruity flavors of mango and berry with earthy undertones. The uplifting effects are a balanced combination of euphoria, relaxation, and physical arousal, useful for alleviating depression, pain, and nausea.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.