Our Island Sweet Skunk strain was cultivated to provide busy women a little extra boost while helping mute the distractions around and within them. Island Sweet Skunk is a sativa-dominant strain that has a powerful uplifting and motivating effect. It's flavour is both earthy and fruity with a rich grapefruit aroma. The flowers have bright green nuggets, with bright yellow-orange hairs. The dominant terpenes are B-Myrcene, A-Pinene, and D-Limonene. Like all of our dried flower products, Island Sweet Skunk is grown indoors; hand watered, hung to dry, hand sorted/trimmed and comes with a moisture pack to ensure you always get a premium flower experience.