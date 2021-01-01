 Loading…
  Pink Mango (Social) Flower
Hybrid

Pink Mango (Social) Flower

by Fleurish Cannabis

About this product

Our Pink Mango was cultivated to help women enhance their connection time and energize their day. Pink Mango (our particular strain from the Mango family) is a sativa-dominant strain with a small but consistent amount of CBG, known to produce an uplifting, chatty, and calming effect. It has a sweet & sour and lemon-candy flavour with a luscious citrus aroma. Pink Mango flowers have round dusty nuggets, with long thin light pinkish-amber hairs and a coating of tiny amber crystal trichomes. The dominant terpenes are Terpinolene, C-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Ocimene. Like all of our dried flower products, Pink Mango is grown indoors; is hand watered, hung to dry, hand sorted & trimmed, and comes with a moisture pack to ensure you always get a premium flower experience.

About this brand

Fleurish Cannabis Logo
Fleurish was launched with a focus on celebrating the unique energy and power of women. Our goals have always been to create products that are crafted to enhance their wellbeing, support their businesses, and give back through initiatives rooted in their causes.

About this strain

Pink Mango

Pink Mango

Pink Mango, a 60% sativa-dominant hybrid, is a cross between Blackberry, Blueberry, and Grapefruit. The dense buds are indica in structure with a rosy hue, offering fruity flavors of mango and berry with earthy undertones. The uplifting effects are a balanced combination of euphoria, relaxation, and physical arousal, useful for alleviating depression, pain, and nausea.

