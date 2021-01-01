 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Flowermate Aura Dry Herb Vaporizer

Flowermate Aura Dry Herb Vaporizer

by Flowermate

Write a review
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate Aura Dry Herb Vaporizer
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate Aura Dry Herb Vaporizer
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate Aura Dry Herb Vaporizer
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate Aura Dry Herb Vaporizer
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate Aura Dry Herb Vaporizer

$99.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The Flowermate Aura Dry Herb Vaporizer is a portable, affordable, and nice device for beginners. which uses conduction-style heating to produce full, tasty clouds. The digital display increases precision and allows the user to tune in to the exact temperature performance. With its powerful and removable 2500 mAh battery, the sleek, palm-friendly FLowermate AURA herb vaporizer is able to reach your chosen temperature in a rapid 20 seconds, perfect for quick, discreet draws throughout the day wherever. Features: 1.Durable&Sleek pen style 2.Ceramic heating chamber 3.Full temperature control: 104°F-446°F (40°C-230°C) 4.Fully isolated air path release the pure and clean flavor 5.100% conduction

About this brand

Flowermate Logo
Designed and engineered in California, USA, Flowermate Technology has devoted to engineering the most user-friendly portable, price competitive, and high-quality vaporizers in the world. Flowermate is on a mission to elevate your vaping experience in the healthiest, most natural, and efficient way.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review