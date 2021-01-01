The Flowermate CROSS is designed for all dabbers and herb lovers. Equipped with 2 separate chambers and mode settings, a beautiful finishing, a higher-standard chip tech, along with the peculiar design for dual professional functions, this whole package will bring you the beyond experience ever!
Features:
1. Isolated Ceramic Chambers
2. Independent Modes
3. OLED Display
4. Haptic Feedback
Designed and engineered in California, USA, Flowermate Technology has devoted to engineering the most user-friendly portable, price competitive, and high-quality vaporizers in the world. Flowermate is on a mission to elevate your vaping experience in the healthiest, most natural, and efficient way.