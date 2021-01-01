Featuring a digital display and wide temperature range, Flowermate V5.0s Mini PRO makes one of the best portable aromatherapy designs even better!
Features:
1. Non-Combustion
2. Adjustable Air Flow
3. Fully Isolated Air Path for pure and clean performance
4. Built with the best medical grade materials
5. OLED Display Screen
6. USB Power Bank Function
7. Borosilicate Glass Mouthpiece
Designed and engineered in California, USA, Flowermate Technology has devoted to engineering the most user-friendly portable, price competitive, and high-quality vaporizers in the world. Flowermate is on a mission to elevate your vaping experience in the healthiest, most natural, and efficient way.