 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Flowermate V5.0 Mini Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer

Flowermate V5.0 Mini Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer

by Flowermate

Write a review
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate V5.0 Mini Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate V5.0 Mini Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate V5.0 Mini Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate V5.0 Mini Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer

$149.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Featuring a digital display and wide temperature range, Flowermate V5.0s Mini PRO makes one of the best portable aromatherapy designs even better! Features: 1. Non-Combustion 2. Adjustable Air Flow 3. Fully Isolated Air Path for pure and clean performance 4. Built with the best medical grade materials 5. OLED Display Screen 6. USB Power Bank Function 7. Borosilicate Glass Mouthpiece

About this brand

Flowermate Logo
Designed and engineered in California, USA, Flowermate Technology has devoted to engineering the most user-friendly portable, price competitive, and high-quality vaporizers in the world. Flowermate is on a mission to elevate your vaping experience in the healthiest, most natural, and efficient way.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review