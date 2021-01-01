 Loading…

Flowermate V5.0 Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer

by Flowermate

About this product

Featuring a digital display and wide temperature range the Flowermate V5.0s PRO makes one of the best portable aromatherapy designs even better! Use the borosilicate mouthpiece to get thick clouds and also a pure clean flavor. Features: 1. Non Combustion 2. Adjustable Air Flow 3. Fully Isolated Air Path for Pure and Clean Performance 4. Built with the Best Medical Grade Materials 5. OLED Display Screen 6. Borosilicate Glass Mouthpiece

About this brand

Flowermate Logo
Designed and engineered in California, USA, Flowermate Technology has devoted to engineering the most user-friendly portable, price competitive, and high-quality vaporizers in the world. Flowermate is on a mission to elevate your vaping experience in the healthiest, most natural, and efficient way.

