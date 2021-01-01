 Loading…

Flowermate Hybrid X Dry Herb Vaporizer

by Flowermate

About this product

Equipped with dual functionality, the Hybrid X allows you to efficiently heat dry herb with its conduction based oven on one side; on the other side, you can attach any 510 thread Clearomizer / sub-tank. Features: 1. Non-Combustion Vape Chamber 2. Dry aromatherapy/Box Mod Hybrid Unit 3. Made with Best Medical Grade Materials 3. Sub-Ohm Compatible 4. Convenient mouthpiece storage compartment

About this brand

Designed and engineered in California, USA, Flowermate Technology has devoted to engineering the most user-friendly portable, price competitive, and high-quality vaporizers in the world. Flowermate is on a mission to elevate your vaping experience in the healthiest, most natural, and efficient way.

