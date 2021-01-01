 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Flowermate SLICK Dry Herb Vaporizer

Flowermate SLICK Dry Herb Vaporizer

by Flowermate

Write a review
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate SLICK Dry Herb Vaporizer
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate SLICK Dry Herb Vaporizer
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate SLICK Dry Herb Vaporizer
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate SLICK Dry Herb Vaporizer

$79.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The SLICK is an ultra-portable pen-style vaporizer designed for both dry herb and liquids. With its powerful and removable 2500 mAh battery, the sleek, palm-friendly FLowermate SLICK dry herb vaporizer is able to reach your chosen temperature in a rapid 20 seconds, perfect for quick, discreet draws throughout the day wherever. Features: 1.3 preset temperature control: 195°C/ 205°C/ 215°C 2.Black ceramic chamber 3.Borosilicate glass mouthpiece 4.Rechargeable and replaceable 18650 battery 5.Carbon fiber housing 6.Haptic feedback

About this brand

Flowermate Logo
Designed and engineered in California, USA, Flowermate Technology has devoted to engineering the most user-friendly portable, price competitive, and high-quality vaporizers in the world. Flowermate is on a mission to elevate your vaping experience in the healthiest, most natural, and efficient way.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review