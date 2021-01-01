 Loading…

Flowermate V5.0s Dry Herb Vaporizer

by Flowermate

$119.99MSRP

About this product

The Flowermate V5.0S excels in affordability, efficiency, and its ease of use. The V5.0S provides a pure and satisfying experience by combining an advanced conductive ceramic baking chamber and diffused airflow. Airflow has been increased through larger air jets and has an improved chamber screen design. Features: 1. Full Conduction Heating 2. Non-Combustion 3. Isolated Heating Path 4. Adjustable Air Flow 5. 3 Temperature Control: Blue-385℉ Purple-400℉ Red-415℉ 6. Built with Medical Grade Material 7. USB Charger

About this brand

Flowermate Logo
Designed and engineered in California, USA, Flowermate Technology has devoted to engineering the most user-friendly portable, price competitive, and high-quality vaporizers in the world. Flowermate is on a mission to elevate your vaping experience in the healthiest, most natural, and efficient way.

