Flowermate V5 NANO Portable Vaporizer

by Flowermate

$149.99MSRP

About this product

The V5 Nano is the latest dual-use vaporizer that uses a combination of conduction and convection technology to achieve the best heating. The unit is perfect for on-the-go use with heat up time for the Nano as rapid as 30 seconds. With the V5NANO, you can vape a dab of wax and a bowl of flower in the same session with ease. Features: 1.Black Ceramic Chamber 2.Full Temperature Control: 104°F-446°F (40°C-230°C) 3.Isolated air path 4.Concealed mouthpiece room 5.Rechargeable and replaceable 18650 battery

About this brand

Designed and engineered in California, USA, Flowermate Technology has devoted to engineering the most user-friendly portable, price competitive, and high-quality vaporizers in the world. Flowermate is on a mission to elevate your vaping experience in the healthiest, most natural, and efficient way.

