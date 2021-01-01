About this product

The V5 Nano is the latest dual-use vaporizer that uses a combination of conduction and convection technology to achieve the best heating. The unit is perfect for on-the-go use with heat up time for the Nano as rapid as 30 seconds. With the V5NANO, you can vape a dab of wax and a bowl of flower in the same session with ease. Features: 1.Black Ceramic Chamber 2.Full Temperature Control: 104°F-446°F (40°C-230°C) 3.Isolated air path 4.Concealed mouthpiece room 5.Rechargeable and replaceable 18650 battery