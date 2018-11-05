 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
BC Atomical Haze

by Flowr

About this product

This sativa-dominant hybrid offers a kiwi like profile and finishes with a classic spicy flavor and hint of citrus and earthy aroma. This exceptional product is craft-grown in B.C. and hand-trimmed to emphasize its dark green buds with orange hairs seeping through the surface.

cannabis-connoiseur

One of the smoothest smoke I've ever experienced. Very heady effects but without any muddiness. BC Atomical Haze is one of the best smelling strains I've ever tried. I've smoked it in a pipe, in a joint and in a vaporizer. The people at Flowr definitely grew this with love and finished it with an artful curing process.

About this strain

Atomical Haze

Atomical Haze

Atomical Haze is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain bred by Paradise Seeds. A cross between Haze, an Indian sativa, and Sweet Afghan, you will first notice the smell and taste of kiwi and finish off with that classic spicy Haze flavor. A long-lasting buzz will having you feeling motivated and ready for what the day brings. These resin-caked buds will be ready for harvest in about 9 weeks and are ideal for indoor gardens.

About this brand

Flowr is dedicated to enhancing the wellness & lifestyles of our customers through innovation & high-quality cannabis.