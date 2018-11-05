This sativa-dominant hybrid offers a kiwi like profile and finishes with a classic spicy flavor and hint of citrus and earthy aroma. This exceptional product is craft-grown in B.C. and hand-trimmed to emphasize its dark green buds with orange hairs seeping through the surface.
One of the smoothest smoke I've ever experienced. Very heady effects but without any muddiness. BC Atomical Haze is one of the best smelling strains I've ever tried. I've smoked it in a pipe, in a joint and in a vaporizer. The people at Flowr definitely grew this with love and finished it with an artful curing process.
Atomical Haze is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain bred by Paradise Seeds. A cross between Haze, an Indian sativa, and Sweet Afghan, you will first notice the smell and taste of kiwi and finish off with that classic spicy Haze flavor. A long-lasting buzz will having you feeling motivated and ready for what the day brings. These resin-caked buds will be ready for harvest in about 9 weeks and are ideal for indoor gardens.