Bella donna meaning beautiful lady in Italian, describes our BC Belladonna strain perfectly. A sativa-dominant hybrid, she emits an unmistakable fruity scent and with lingering aftertaste of spice and mint. Buds are dense and compact with dark and light green colours combined with brown and red pistils. Our beautiful lady has been handled with care, grown in BC and expertly cured.
Belladonna
Belladonna is a mostly sativa strain that also carries good indica characteristics making for a very nice hybrid. A faster flowering time than typical sativa strains makes Belladonna a favorite among growers. With a fruity smell and a trippy high Paradise Seeds has bred a winner.